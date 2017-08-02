Festival launched to encourage older audiences

A new arts festival aimed at older people has been set up in England to promote creativity in later life.

The festival, which hopes to enable more people aged 50 and over to access arts and culture, has been established by advocacy organisation Age of Creativity.

It aims to follow festivals such as Ireland’s Bealtaine, Scotland’s Luminate and Wales’ Gwanwyn, which are all aimed at older audiences.

Events will take place across England from October 1 to 14, and organisations from the arts, culture, health and care sectors are being invited to submit activities for the programme.

As part of the festival, there will be a conference entitled Love Later Life: Creativity and Cultural Participation. It will take place on October 12 at Oxford Town Hall, with a panel featuring Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, and Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK.

Age of Creativity is also encouraging participating organisations to review and extend their existing provision for older people.