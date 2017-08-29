All-female The Picture of Dorian Gray to run at Watermill Theatre

Owen Horsley is to direct an all-female cast in an adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury.

Phoebe Eclair-Powell’s adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s novel will run at the Watermill from September 18 to 23 before touring to schools and village halls as part of the theatre’s education programme.

A cast of three; Eva Feiler, Emily Stott and Emma MacDonald, will perform the adaptation.

Horsley also directed the gender fluid production of Salome, which is currently running at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

He said: “This production is a sharp dissection of Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece, focusing on the world of narcissism and pleasure.

“Phoebe Eclair-Powell’s version is full of Wilde’s legendary wit and bite and weaves together the story with a new energy and immediacy.”