Extra £300k announced for Edinburgh festivals

Edinburgh's key festivals are to receive an extra £300,000 government funding to enhance their appeal to an international audience.

The announcement comes as the Edinburgh International Festival marks its 70th anniversary in 2017. It began in 1947, along with the fringe and film festivals.

The extra money will go the Expo fund, which is available to the 12 key Edinburgh festivals to help Scottish artists create and showcase their work on an international stage. It takes the total sum given by the government to support the festivals in 2017/18 to £2.3 million.

The cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, Fiona Hyslop, noted that the combined festivals attract 4.5 million attendees and contribute £313 million to the Scottish economy.

She said: "This extra funding will support the festivals to deliver innovative work and create performances that will catch the imagination of our international audiences. This underlines the government’s commitment to supporting the festivals to grow, and our artists to thrive."

One of the main beneficiaries of the Expo Fund is the Made in Scotland curated showcase of Scottish dance and theatre artists and companies at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.