High Court rules on Equity’s mystery £1m

A mystery £1 million discovered in Equity’s accounts can be used for union purposes as well as donated to charity, the High Court has ruled.

The money, the source of which remains unknown, was first discovered in Equity's accounts more than a decade ago.

The court has decided that the majority of it can be used for general purposes. Its ruling said 60% of the funds can be used as such, with 40% being split between three charities – the Royal Theatrical Fund, the Royal Variety Charity and actors' care home Denville Hall.

Historically, a small number of members have disagreed with the union's desire to use the money for general purposes and have previously called for it to be distributed directly among members.

A clause in the court ruling does say, however, that Equity must distribute money to anyone who can provide evidence that they are due payments. These will be taken out of the general funds.

A notice from Equity said this was an important part of the resolution and that any members or non-members who can provide evidence that they are owed residual payment should contact the union.

It is thought that these payments will most likely be for independent television repeats shown before 1998.

A spokesman from Equity said: “Equity is pleased to reach an amicable agreement with all parties regarding the unknown funds and is delighted that a significant amount will be going to industry charities that do so much good work for members of the entertainment profession."

The money was first discovered in 2005, and Equity has previously hired forensic accountants to undertake a £20,000 investigation into the source of the money. However, the resulting report said the sum could not be traced "due to the lack of any meaningful basic financial records" surrounding it.

The court hearing, which took place in November, was the third date set, following unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue in 2009 and 2013. It is understood that at the time there were difficulties securing an agreement between Equity, members who disagreed with the proposals and representatives of former members.