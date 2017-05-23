Equity ARC 2017: Members thwart stage smoking health risk motion

Equity members have voted against officially acknowledging that smoking on stage is unhealthy for performers and audiences.

A motion at the union’s Annual Representative Conference in London called for Equity to condemn the health risk of smoking during performances.

However the motion was rejected, with actor and Equity vice president Maureen Beattie branding it “draconian”.

Proposing the motion, David Cockayne said: “In 2007 Equity successfully campaigned for smoking on stage to be allowed in England on artistic grounds. Smoking on stage was already banned in the UK's other nations.

“It’s not that long ago that we used to make the argument that we shouldn’t influence the casting process for fear of impeding on artistic freedom.

“I’m delighted we now accept that position wasn’t good enough and we have to be much more vocal in making the case that our stages and screens look like the world we live in.”

He added: “If we can do that and create an industry that offers an opportunity for all I struggle to see why we can’t create an industry which does not deliberately put actors and our members at risk of harm from tobacco smoke.”

Cockayne added that the motion came from a stage manager who had to buy cigarettes for actors, at least one of whom he claimed was an ex-smoker who had returned to the habit after being asked to smoke onstage.

Beattie was among speakers who opposed the motion.

She said: “I really, really want you to oppose this motion, I think it is draconian.

“We should not, as a union, be making blanket statements about what is good for you and bad for you, that’s for other bodies to do.

“We talk all the time about representing the real world and people smoke in the real world.”

Also opposing the motion, Equity stage management councillor Adam Burns argued that current policy allows performers to make an informed decision to smoke on stage, respecting their artistic freedom of choice.

Full coverage of Equity ARC 2017