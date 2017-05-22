Equity ARC 2017: Members damn London rehearsals for regional shows

Members of Equity have condemned regional theatres for holding auditions and rehearsals in London.

A spokeswoman said that doing so discriminates against actors outside the capital and feeds a London-centric economy.

The union will monitor the trend in regional theatres auditioning and rehearsing in London after a motion was passed at its Annual Representative Conference.

Proposing the motion, Wright Harlow, of Equity’s North Lancashire and Cumbria general branch, criticised Theatre by the Lake in Keswick, Cumbria, for rehearsing large parts of its summer season in the capital.

He said: “This fundamentally alters what regional theatre is about if it is set as a precedent, which is why I think we should monitor this situation.

“If you have regional theatre surely the theatre should be made in the region where it’s going to be. I’m only in theatre because theatre happened in my home town.”

He added: “If we have 80% of rehearsals in London, this then hints ‘oh that’s made in London therefore it’s got to be good’.

“What does that say to all the regions? What does it say to young people? It says ‘I can only make it if I go to do theatre in London’.”

Addressing the conference, actor and Equity vice president Ian Barritt said he was a London-based actor who was currently rehearsing in London for the season in Keswick.

He said: “Despite that I fully support this motion.

“I’ve spent most of my career in regional theatre and what I’ve always enjoyed about regional theatre is the work is made in the place and in the community who are going to see it.

“I don’t want to be an actor who is parachuted into a community to give them something. I want to become part of that community as we are creating the work.”

He added: “I think it's really important we support this motion, not just about Keswick but about everywhere.”

Stephanie Greer, chair of Liverpool and District general branch, also addressed the conference on the issue.

She said: “Two years ago we brought a similar motion to the ARC and since then the Liverpool Everyman Playhouse has held castings and has rehearsed its current season in its city, as has Storyhouse in Chester, which are companies that previously did not.

“I was astonished to learn that Keswick Theatre by the Lake had this year changed its casting and rehearsal policy in a way that negatively impacts on actors living outside London, not to mention the economy of Keswick.

“This goes to prove it is absolutely vital that we as a union monitor the behaviour of theatres and hold them to account.”

She added: “Casting and rehearsing productions solely in London discriminates against those actors living outside our capital and feeds an already London-centric economy.”

Theatre by the Lake has responded to the criticism, arguing that it has a different summer season rep model this year which has led the company to trial new ways of working, including new co-producing partnerships, an increased number of performances and changes to rehearsals and casting.

A spokeswoman said: "This year we are able to employ 20 actors across 533 actor weeks (up on 420 actor weeks in 2016) over the summer season, which means more actors are employed for longer.

"Working with co-producing partners and new creative teams from across the UK has inevitably meant changes to our processes, which now includes rehearsing in London and Manchester, as well as Keswick.

"Theatre by the Lake hosts 124,000 audience members per year and its economic impact is estimated to be £18 million annually. This year will see our work visit eight other venues across the UK, promoting Cumbria’s cultural offer."

She added: "During this year of change, we’re committed to working with partners, including Equity, to gain intelligence and feedback that will help inform our planning for the future. This will ensure that we continue to thrive as a venue, to the benefit of all."