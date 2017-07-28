Edinburgh Fringe finance manager admits to stealing £220k

An employee of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society who embezzled more than £220,000 has been named as former financial manager Lynn Taylor.

The fraud went on for eight years and was first revealed to members of the society in July 2015 in a letter from chair Timothy O'Shea accompanying the annual accounts.

Taylor, who started working for the society as a chartered accountant in 1994, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on July 27 to stealing £220,331.12 from the society between June 1, 2008, and March 13, 2015.

The fraud was uncovered in 2015 when the society changed to a new pension scheme. It was discovered that its employer contribution pension payments had been going directly into Taylor's personal bank account.

The full amount taken has now been returned to the society, with an additional £40,000 to cover the cost of the investigation. Taylor’s sentence has been deferred for a month for a psychologist’s report.

The Fringe Society declined to comment.