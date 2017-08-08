Edinburgh Fringe acts to donate performances in refugee charity fundraiser

Comedian Nish Kumar and poet Harry Baker are among artists donating their shows to a day-long charity event at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Feast of the Fest will take place at Paines Plough’s Roundabout space on August 22. Tickets are free but audience members are asked to donate money to Save the Children’s Rescue at Sea Appeal, which raises money for child refugees crossing the Mediterranean.

It has been organised by writer and performer Shon Dale-Jones, who has already raised more than £37,000 for Save the Children with his show The Duke, which he performed at the fringe in 2016 and is reprising this year.

He told The Stage: “When I was here last year I thought it would be great if it was possible to get other people involved. I'm interested in that formula: Are people prepared to donate a bit of work?, and if we all do that together then the audiences could donate money and the refugee crisis will benefit. It’s as simple as that really.”

Dale-Jones is also performing in Me and Robin Hood, with proceeds from the show being donated to Street Child United.

Other acts confirmed for Feast of the Fest include comedian Tommy Tiernan and Manwatching, a play by an anonymous playwright produced by the Royal Court in London.