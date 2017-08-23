Edinburgh Comedy Awards shortlist announced

Spencer Jones, Mae Martin and John Robins are among the nominees for this year’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

They have been nominated for best comedy show along with Ahir Shah, Elf Lyons, Hannah Gadsby, Jordan Brookes, Mat Ewins and Sophie Willan.

With nine nominees, the shortlist is the longest in the awards’ 36-year history.

Nica Burns, director of the awards, said: “An excellent, long, longlist resulted in a particularly passionate and lively debate by the 10-strong judging panel.”

She added: “It is unprecedented to see an almost gender-equal list with four women on the shortlist of nine, one more nomination than in 2015 and 2016, and some exciting new names for the public to discover.”

Nominees were also announced for the best newcomer award, including Chris Washington, Darren Harriott, Ed Night and Kwame Asante.

Lauren Pattison, Lucy Pearman, Natalie Palamides and Rob Kemp complete the list.

The awards will be presented on August 27 by comedy group the League of Gentlemen - consisting of Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Mark Gatiss - who won the award 20 years ago.