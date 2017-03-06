Dublin’s Abbey dominates Irish theatre awards

Dublin’s Abbey Theatre has won in four categories at the Irish Times Theatre Awards, including best play for David Ireland’s Cyprus Avenue.

Co-produced with the Royal Court Theatre, Ireland’s satire on Irish politics was further garlanded as Stephen Rea, recipient of a special award in 2015, received the best actor award for his part in the play.

The Abbey also achieved success in the best actress and sound design categories. These went to Barbara Brennan and Ben Delaney, both for Phillip McMahon’s Town Is Dead.

Michael Keegan-Dolan’s Swan Lake/Loch na hEala was recognised as the year’s best production.

It was co-produced by Sadler’s Wells with the Colours International Dance Festival, the Dublin Theatre Festival and venues in Stuttgart and Luxembourg.

Druid Theatre’s Garry Hynes received the best director award for her revivals of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot at the Mick Lally Theatre and Martin McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

Rory Nolan’s performance in Waiting for Godot won him the best supporting actor award, with best supporting actress going to Ali White for her appearance in Rough Magic’s staging of Stewart Parker’s Northern Star.

Jamie Vartan received the set design award for his work on productions by Blue Raincoat, Landmark Productions and Wide Open Opera’s The Barber of Seville, which was also victorious in the best opera category.

Lighting and costume awards went to Zia Bergin-Holly and Hyemi Shin, with the judges’ special award going to ANU Productions for its marking of the 1916 centenary commemorations.

ANU’s collaboration with CoisCeim Dance Theatre, These Rooms, received the audience choice award. A special tribute award was given to Siobhan Bourke and Jane Daly for their work with the Irish Theatre Institute.