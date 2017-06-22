Dublin theatre to be demolished and replaced with hotel

Plans have been approved by Dublin City Council to demolish the former Andrews Lane Theatre.

The city-centre venue has been sold for €4.4 million (£3.9 million) to private investors with plans to build a 115-bedroom hotel. It was placed on the market by its present owners in March with a guideline price of €3.1 million (£2.7 million).

The venue began operating as a theatre in 1989 and closed in 2007 when it was purchased for €9.2 million (£8.1 million). Plans to convert it into a mixed-use development complete with a new theatre were abandoned the following year in the wake of the global financial crisis. In recent years, it has operated as a nightclub.

Several world premiere productions were staged at the venue, including Roddy Doyle’s Guess Who’s Coming for the Dinner? and Fishamble’s adaptation of Maeve Binchy’s Wired to the Moon.