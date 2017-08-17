Dromgoole’s Oscar Wilde season to be broadcast in cinemas

Dominic Dromgoole's Oscar Wilde season in the West End is to be broadcast live to cinemas.

His new company, Classic Spring, is producing a year-long Wilde season at the Vaudeville Theatre, opening in October with A Woman of No Importance.

Starring Eve Best and directed by Dromgoole, the production will be broadcast to cinemas on November 28.

It will be followed by Lady Windermere's Fan, directed by Kathy Burke, which will be broadcast on March 20.

The final two productions in the season, An Ideal Husband and The Importance of Being Earnest, will be broadcast later in 2018.

They will be distributed by event cinema specialists More2Screen, whose chief executive, Christine Costello, said: "There’s a huge appetite for live theatre broadcasts from London’s West End and Classic Spring’s Oscar Wilde season will be a very strong offering to our cinema partners for their 2017-18 programme.”

Dromgoole added: "Oscar Wilde was a lover of the modern in all its forms, and I’m sure the idea that his plays could now be broadcast live to so many people, across so many places, would have delighted him.

"We are very pleased that these glorious plays are going to reach an even wider audience and have life beyond their runs in the West End.”