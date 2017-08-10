‘Drama should be compulsory in education, like sport’ – leading figures discuss Acting Up inquiry

The results of Labour's Acting Up inquiry into working-class barriers to the performing arts have been published, highlighting a "class-shaped hole" in the debate around diversity in the UK.

The inquiry was commissioned by Labour deputy leader and shadow culture secretary Tom Watson in response to increasing concern about working-class representation in the performing arts, and makes recommendations on how to make the industry more accessible and diverse.

The newly published report is the result of two oral evidence sessions in parliament and more than 100 written submissions from industry figures exploring what those barriers are. Here, we look at some of the observations made during the process.

On arts education:

Paul Roseby, chief executive of the National Youth Theatre

“We shouldn’t think of drama GCSE as only for those who want to become actors. It’s not just about being on stage or backstage but about getting a job. It’s about being able to articulate yourself and sell yourself. Drama should be compulsory at some point in education, just like sport.”

Geoffrey Colman, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

“So many young people now just don’t feel they have the permission to act. They’ve been told by their parents and their school that it’s not worthwhile and to abandon that dream.”

On drama school audition fees:

Tom Stocks, Actor Awareness

“People don't pay for job interviews or university interviews, so why are drama schools making us pay between £30 to £80 just for an audition where you’re not even guaranteed a place? Either those fees need to be scrapped or it should be one price across the board and refunded for unsuccessful applicants.”

On drama school culture:

Cush Jumbo, actor

“I talk to a ton of students who are uncomfortable and are leaving drama school because of how they’re being treated.”

On low and no pay:

Tom Stocks, Actor Awareness

“We pay £200-plus for headshots, £600-plus for a showreel, £159 for Spotlight membership, £100 for Equity membership and much more. Already you’re paying more than £1,000 for essentially your actor's starter pack.”

Stephen Spence, Equity deputy general secretary

"When I came out [of training] I got work, when I worked I got paid, when I didn’t work I got access to benefits. There was income to keep me going. I built a career as an actor and a stage manager, earning money, paying tax and National Insurance and reflecting my community in independent theatre. I couldn’t do it today.”

On representation in UK performing arts and the casting process:

Cush Jumbo, actor

“There’s no drain [of talent]. If there was work here, I would be working here. I would love nothing more than to be working on television and films here. It becomes less and less attractive to come back, because you’re coming back to nothing.”

David Mercatali, director

“We don’t have a diverse range of theatre directors. If we don’t have diverse theatre directors we won’t have diverse casting. The positions are not advertised and there is no transparent process. If I went to many of the big theatres and asked them their process for getting assistant directors, there would probably be a long pause.”

Cassie Chadderton, head of UK Theatre

“Speed is the enemy of change in theatre. If productions have to be staffed and cast quickly, directors turn to their immediate network of people. They don’t spend time reaching out to people they haven’t worked with before.”

Minnie Ayres, chief operations officer of TriForce Creative Network

“Talent from under-represented backgrounds are seen as more of a 'risk' to the gatekeepers of our industry. They aren’t given a chance to fail. Whereas if a white middle class actor or director fails once that isn’t the end for them, there’s more leeway.”