Douglas Henshall joins cast of Network at National Theatre

Douglas Henshall will join the cast of Network at the National Theatre.

He plays Max Schumacher in the production, alongside previously announced Bryan Cranston as

news presenter Howard Beale and Michelle Dockery as Diana Christenson.

Henshall said: “I’m thrilled to be coming back to the National and in particular working with Ivo van Hove, I’ve always been a huge fan of the film and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Network has been adapted by Lee Hall from the film by Paddy Chayefsky. Ivo van Hove directs, with set and lighting by Jan Versweyveld, video by Tal Yarden, costumes by An D’Huys and music and sound by Eric Sleichim.

The play opens on November 4 and runs until March 24 in repertoire, with press night on November 13.