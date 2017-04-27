Dogs invited to audition for Legally Blonde tour

Legally Blonde the Musical will tour the UK later this year.

The production will star Lucie Jones as Elle. Jones played the part of Elle in a production at Leicester's Curve theatre last year, and is set to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

She will star alongside EastEnders actor Rita Simons as Paulette and Bill Ward as Professor Callahan.

Auditions will be held for the role of Rufus the dog at every location on the tour.

The show will tour venues including the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre and the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, ending at the New Wimbledon Theatre in 2018.

It is directed and choreographed by Anthony Williams, the co-choreographer is Dean Street and the musical supervisor is James McCullagh.

Music and lyrics are by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with book by Heather Hach.

The tour is produced by Martin Dodd for UK Productions Ltd.

It will tour from September 18, 2017 to June 18, 2018.