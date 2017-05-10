Disability charity teams up with Wayne McGregor to offer free dance toolkit

Studio Wayne McGregor has partnered with charity Sense to create a new dance education resource for people with disabilities.

The document, called Making Sense of Dance, is free and available to download. It combines an instructional guide with video demonstration, intended to make dance and movement classes more accessible to disabled people.

The guide will launch on May 11 in east London at the company's studios, which house the contemporary dance company and creative hub led by choreographer Wayne McGregor.

Sense's head of arts and wellbeing, Kara Jarrold, said the relationship with Studio Wayne McGregor began about two years ago with a residency project, after which the partnership developed.

"I was really intrigued by Studio Wayne McGregor's practice; they're interested in reaching out to new groups and using an experimental approach that really chimed with what we want to achieve through the arts programme at Sense," she said.

"Dance is a powerful medium for people with complex needs because it enables them to express themselves, when other forms of communication can be challenging. It allows someone to express meaning, or what they mean, physically."

Harrold added that it also helps improve mobility, balance, flexibility and coordination, as well as having a positive impact on interpersonal skills.

Jasmine Wilson, director of learning and engagement at Studio Wayne McGregor, added the company hoped the new toolkit, which can be downloaded here, would help others benefit from what they had learned by collaborating with participants from Sense's day service.