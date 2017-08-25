Designs for £31m creative district in Woolwich unveiled

Architecture firm Bennetts Associates has been appointed to design a new £31 million creative district in London.

The company has released initial designs for the district, which will include a 450-seat theatre, a 600-seat performance courtyard and a base for several theatre companies.

Occupying the largely unused Royal Arsenal military buildings in Woolwich, the 16,500 sq metre district aims to create more than 400 local jobs.

Leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich Denise Hyland said: “We are really looking forward to seeing how the plans are fully worked up and it's brilliant that we can feed in the views of local people as it all takes shape. These buildings are truly unique and are perfectly positioned on the Thames riverfront.

“They will ultimately form a fantastic facility that will attract people from far and wide to Woolwich as well as providing lots of new jobs for local people. This exciting project will bring a new creative hub to the area, cementing our reputation as a destination of culture.”

Rab Bennetts, founding director of Bennetts Associates, said: “It is a privilege to be designing one of the most significant cultural projects in the UK. Converting the historic Woolwich Arsenal buildings into a series of vibrant performing arts venues could hardly be more rewarding.”