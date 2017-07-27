Derelict Hackney cinema given green light for arts centre transformation

A derelict art deco cinema in east London will be transformed into a new cultural centre.

Plans were approved by Hackney Council to turn the former Savoy Cinema, which was built in 1936, into the Hackney Arts Centre.

The main auditorium of the cinema, largely unused since the 1990s, will be renovated, with many of its original art deco features retained.

Two other areas that have been used as a bar and cafe until recently will also be given a major overhaul.

Programming at the new arts centre will include theatre, music, readings, comedy and debates.

The multimillion pound project is being run by the team behind London’s Village Underground, which has said that the Hackney Arts Centre will be self-sufficient and not reliant on European Union or Arts Council England funding, with a commercial rental strand that will fund the venue’s artistic endeavours.

It has received a £600,000 grant from the Arts Impact Fund to initiate the project.

Renovations will start in autumn 2017, with the venue planning to present its first programme in spring 2018.