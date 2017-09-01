Denise Gough, Dominic West and Mel Giedroyc to perform in Nassim Plays at Bush

Dominic West, Denise Gough and Mel Giedroyc are among the performers announced for the no-rehearsal, no-preparation Nassim Plays, which run at the Bush Theatre in a celebration of the work of Nassim Soleimanpour.

Soleimanpour returns to the Bush Theatre for two weeks of programming with four of the Iranian playwright’s works playing in repertory over the duration of two weeks.

Nassim, which was commissioned by the Bush Theatre and won a Fringe First at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe, returns to the Bush, alongside plays White Rabbit Red Rabbit, BLANK, and new play Cook, a collaboration with Danish director Jesper Pedersen.

This collection of Nassim plays come together to celebrate Soleimanpour’s radical no-rehearsal, no-preparation approach to performance, where actors are presented with scripts on the night of performance.

Other performers for the London run include Meera Syal, Tim Crouch, Paterson Joseph and Scottee.

Hari Dhillon, Kate Fleetwood, Deborah Frances-White, Josie Lawrence, Andi Osho, Vinay Patel and Mark Thomas also feature.

Soleimanpour's no-preparation approach to his plays means that each actor can only perform once.

Soleimanpour’s play White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been translated into 15 different languages, having won the 2014 Bush Theatre’s writing festival RADAR, and has been performed over 1,000 times by actors including Whoopi Goldberg, Sinead Cusack, and Ken Loach.