Deafinitely Theatre, Kandinsky and Lost Watch feature in New Diorama season
Deaf-led theatre company Deafinitely will stage a site-specific production of Mike Bartlett’s Contractions at a former financial trading floor.
The large-scale production is part of London theatre New Diorama's forthcoming season, and will be the first to be staged in its new rehearsal and performance space, ND2.
ND2 comprises the former trading floor of financial services company JP Morgan.
Contractions, which looks at bullying in the workplace, will be Deafinitely's first site-specific production, running from November 1 to 29.
It is one of several shows being staged in ND2, alongside an immersive production of Caryl Churchill's The Skriker from Gruff Theatre.
New Diorama's season also includes a new show from the Pretend Men, called Police Cops in Space, running in a double bill with Emergency Chorus' Celebration, which won the Sunday Times Playwriting Award at the National Student Drama Festival.
Kandinsky returns with a new show, Trap Street, and is bringing back Still Ill, which ran as part of the New Diorama's last season. Lost Watch will also present a new production, called Left My Desk.
Breach Theatre's new production, The Drill, runs at New Diorama and is co-commissioned by New Diorama, Battersea Arts Centre, Bike Shed and Home.
Lulu Raczka and Ali Pidsley's A Girl in a School Uniform (Walks into a Bar) will receive its London premiere at the central London theatre, in a co-production with West Yorkshire Playhouse.
Elsewhere, Off-Broadway production Fossils, by Bucket Club, will transfer to the New Diorama for two weeks in the autumn, while Smoke and Oakum's Kings transfers there for a three-week run.
New Diorama artistic director David Byrne said: "This is our best season to date. The range of companies we’re working with ranges from established NPOs to groups fresh out of National Student Drama Festival - but they all have one thing in common: brilliant, exciting theatre."
The season in full:
Police Cops in Space by the Pretend Men
September 7 to 16
Celebration by Emergency Chorus
September 7 to 9
Testosterone by Rhum and Clay
September 12 to 16
Fossils by Bucket Club
September 19 to 30
Kings by Smoke and Oakum
October 3 to 21
Spare Tyre Takeover Week
October 31 to November 4
Contractions by Deafinitely Theatre
November 1 to 29
All in by Atresbandes
November 7 to 11
Thirty Chirstmases
December 4 to 23
Mistero Buffo by Rhum and Clay
January 9 to 13, 2018
Still Ill by Kandinsky
January 16 to 27, 2018
It Made Me Consider Me by Gruff Theatre
January 24 to February 21, 2018
A Girl in a School Uniform (Walks Into a Bar) by Lulu Raczka and Ali Pidsley
January 30 to February 17, 2018
Invisible Women Mini-Fest by Spare Tyre
February 20 to 24, 2018
The Bold Knights of Britain by Silent Uproar Productions
February 27 to March 3, 2018
Trap Street by Kandinsky
March 6 to 31, 2018
Secret Life of Humans by New Diorama Theatre
April 10 to May 5, 2018
Engine Brake by the Plasticine Men
May 8 to 12, 2018
The Drill by Breach Theatre
May 15 to 25, 2018
Left My Desk by Lostwatch Theatre
May 29 to June 16, 2018
Incoming Festival 2018 by New Diorama Theatre and A Younger Theatre
June 25 to July 4, 2018