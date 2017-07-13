Deafinitely Theatre, Kandinsky and Lost Watch feature in New Diorama season

Deaf-led theatre company Deafinitely will stage a site-specific production of Mike Bartlett’s Contractions at a former financial trading floor.

The large-scale production is part of London theatre New Diorama's forthcoming season, and will be the first to be staged in its new rehearsal and performance space, ND2.

ND2 comprises the former trading floor of financial services company JP Morgan.

Contractions, which looks at bullying in the workplace, will be Deafinitely's first site-specific production, running from November 1 to 29.

It is one of several shows being staged in ND2, alongside an immersive production of Caryl Churchill's The Skriker from Gruff Theatre.

New Diorama's season also includes a new show from the Pretend Men, called Police Cops in Space, running in a double bill with Emergency Chorus' Celebration, which won the Sunday Times Playwriting Award at the National Student Drama Festival.

Kandinsky returns with a new show, Trap Street, and is bringing back Still Ill, which ran as part of the New Diorama's last season. Lost Watch will also present a new production, called Left My Desk.

Breach Theatre's new production, The Drill, runs at New Diorama and is co-commissioned by New Diorama, Battersea Arts Centre, Bike Shed and Home.

Lulu Raczka and Ali Pidsley's A Girl in a School Uniform (Walks into a Bar) will receive its London premiere at the central London theatre, in a co-production with West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Elsewhere, Off-Broadway production Fossils, by Bucket Club, will transfer to the New Diorama for two weeks in the autumn, while Smoke and Oakum's Kings transfers there for a three-week run.

New Diorama artistic director David Byrne said: "This is our best season to date. The range of companies we’re working with ranges from established NPOs to groups fresh out of National Student Drama Festival - but they all have one thing in common: brilliant, exciting theatre."

The season in full:

Police Cops in Space by the Pretend Men

September 7 to 16

Celebration by Emergency Chorus

September 7 to 9

Testosterone by Rhum and Clay

September 12 to 16

Fossils by Bucket Club

September 19 to 30

Kings by Smoke and Oakum

October 3 to 21

Spare Tyre Takeover Week

October 31 to November 4

Contractions by Deafinitely Theatre

November 1 to 29

All in by Atresbandes

November 7 to 11

Thirty Chirstmases

December 4 to 23

Mistero Buffo by Rhum and Clay

January 9 to 13, 2018

Still Ill by Kandinsky

January 16 to 27, 2018

It Made Me Consider Me by Gruff Theatre

January 24 to February 21, 2018

A Girl in a School Uniform (Walks Into a Bar) by Lulu Raczka and Ali Pidsley

January 30 to February 17, 2018

Invisible Women Mini-Fest by Spare Tyre

February 20 to 24, 2018

The Bold Knights of Britain by Silent Uproar Productions

February 27 to March 3, 2018

Trap Street by Kandinsky

March 6 to 31, 2018

Secret Life of Humans by New Diorama Theatre

April 10 to May 5, 2018

Engine Brake by the Plasticine Men

May 8 to 12, 2018

The Drill by Breach Theatre

May 15 to 25, 2018

Left My Desk by Lostwatch Theatre

May 29 to June 16, 2018

Incoming Festival 2018 by New Diorama Theatre and A Younger Theatre

June 25 to July 4, 2018