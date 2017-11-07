David Haig to star in self-penned play

David Haig will star in his play Pressure, which is to tour the UK next year.

Based on the true story of two meteorologists tasked with forecasting the weather for the D-Day landings, the production will tour from February 1 to March 24, 2018 and is directed by John Dove.

It will show at locations that include Edinburgh, Newcastle and Bath, before running at London’s Park Theatre from March 28 to April 28, 2018, with press night on April 3.

Originally commissioned as a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre, Pressure first premiered at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in 2014.

Reprising their roles alongside Haig are Malcolm Sinclair and Laura Rogers. The cast also includes Philip Cairns, Alister Cameron, Robert Heard, Mark Jax, Michael Mackenzie, William Mannering and Bert Seymour.

Pressure has set and costume design by Colin Richmond, lighting design by Tim Mitchell and sound by Philip Pinsky.

The UK tour is being produced by the Touring Consortium Theatre Company and Cambridge Arts Theatre, while at the Park Theatre, Pressure is produced by Jonathan Church Productions and Oliver Mackwood in association with Cambridge Arts Theatre and Park Theatre.