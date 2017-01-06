David Haig cast alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead

David Haig is to join Daniel Radcliffe in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at the Old Vic.

Haig will take the role of the Player, alongside the previously announced Radcliffe as Rosencrantz and Joshua McGuire as Guildenstern.

The show runs at the Old Vic from February 25 to April 29, with a press night on March 7.

The production marks 50 years since Tom Stoppard’s play was premiered at the Old Vic.

Designed by Anna Fleischle, the show is directed by David Leveaux, with lighting by Howard Harrison and sound by Fergus O’Hare.

Other cast members include Louisa Beadel, William Chubb and Helena Wilson.