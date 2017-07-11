A community theatre company based in Dartmoor is hoping to build an eco-theatre on a hillside in the national park.

MED Theatre, an organisation whose work is “inspired by the history, ecology and folklore of Dartmoor and surrounding Devon”, is in talks with Dartmoor National Park about a potential site for the venue.

The company also addresses the “pertinent social, scientific and environmental issues that face the residents of a national park”. The proposed building would have a 200-seat auditorium, sound and dance studios, and rehearsal space.

Speaking about the proposed theatre, artistic director Mark Beeson told The Stage: “It’s in its very early stages. We’ve had some discussions with the Dartmoor National Park planning officer, and there’s a farmer who’s willing to sell us a plot of land, although at the minute it doesn’t seem to quite the right plot of land as far as the national park is concerned.”

The company has been making work for more than 30 years. Currently it rents a studio space in Moretonhampstead which Beeson described as “too small”.

“We’re bursting at the seams. We’ve got costumes coming out of every cupboard,” he said.

“We had the idea that we would build an eco-theatre to match the kind of ecological themes that we often deal with in our drama. That would involve trying to make the building as ecologically sustainable as possible, with solar panels. The design would be built into a hillside so that it would look organic.”

Although hoping for both an enclosed and an open-air performance area, Beeson warned that “Dartmoor is quite a wet place”.

He anticipates that the project would cost £750,000, and that the company could raise the money if it finds the right plot of land.

“We’ve tried in the past to buy a building that’s already built but because it takes us time to raise money it always happens too quickly. People come along who’ve got the money ready.

“So buying a plot of land at a reasonable price from a friendly farmer would get us started, and we would be able to design our own building. We wouldn’t have the constraints of converting a building in a conservation area.”

MED Theatre’s latest production, The Howling, was a retelling of The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle. It looked at the Dartmoor myths and history that inspired Conan Doyle and toured Devon villages earlier this year.