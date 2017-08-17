Darlington’s Theatre Hullabaloo given £140k cash injection for new children’s venue

A children’s theatre set to open in Darlington at the end of the year has been awarded a £140,000 grant that it will use to create “a mind-blowingly inspiring” programme of work.

Children’s company Theatre Hullabaloo will open its new venue – the Hullabaloo – in December, having previously been given the green light to launch it in March last year.

The venue will be based in a former fire station and its founders claim it will be the be the “only specialist theatre of its type north of London” in England. It will feature a 150-seat studio theatre, alongside a cafe, rehearsal space and dressing rooms and become a “national centre of excellence in theatre for young audiences”.

The company has now received a grant of £140,000 from the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation towards the costs of creating work to “engage young audiences and families”.

Theatre Hullabaloo creative producer Miranda Thain said: “This financial support, from Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, is so important to the theatre and will enable us to put the Hullabaloo on the map nationally and internationally throughout a mind-blowingly inspiring three-year opening programme of work.”

She added that it would “also support a small producing company to transition into a new business model, attract new audiences and move closer to longer term sustainability”.

The Hullabaloo is a partnership between Theatre Hullabaloo and Darlington Borough Council. The total cost for the capital development is £2.8 million and is funded mainly through grants from Arts Council England and Darlington Borough Council.

However, the theatre company said more than £200,000 of funding was still needed.