Darlington Hippodrome lands £20,000 donation for actors’ green room

Darlington Hippodrome is to create its first dedicated green room for performers following a £20,000 donation to its restoration project.

The venue, formerly known as the Darlington Civic, said the new space would provide a “relaxing break-out space for performers and members of visiting companies” before and after a show.

The £20,000 has been presented to the venue by the Friends of the Darlington Hippodrome.

Secretary Rodney Burges said: “With the restoration providing more space behind the scenes, and in particular this much needed relaxation area, the friends were proud to make this substantial donation to the restoration fund to be sole sponsors of the green room and thereby further enhance the future reputation of the Darlington Hippodrome.”

Darlington Civic Theatre closed last year for an £11.7 million refurbishment, and will reopen as the Darlington Hippodrome.

The restored venue will be able to accommodate larger touring shows. Its capacity will also be expanded from 900 to 1,000, while existing seats will be modified to allow for more legroom.

Other improvements planned for the building include a new entrance, two lifts for disabled access and restoration of the building’s 109-year-old exterior.