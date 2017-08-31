Dance world to pay tribute to Northern School founder Nadine Senior

Akram Khan is among dance figures who will come together in October for a special event celebrating the life of Nadine Senior, founding principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Senior died in January last year, and her legacy will be marked with an evening of dance at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds on October 8. Proceeds from the event will go towards a bursary to support young dancers.

The gala includes performances from Phoenix Dance Theatre, Northern School of Contemporary Dance and Company Wayne McGregor, alongside live music, film, poetry and guest speakers including Khan.

Phoenix Dance Theatre artistic director Sharon Watson said: “Like so many others, I would not be doing what I do today if it wasn’t for the inspiring leadership Nadine gave. I’m delighted that we can pay tribute to such a motivating and influential woman with an evening of amazing dance talent, all of whom she inspired.”

Janet Smith, principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance, praised Senior’s “continually resounding impact” on dance.

“This will be a very special event for us in paying tribute to an extraordinary woman who from a young age championed the value of arts education in achieving the highest aspirations for all,” she added.

The event, jointly organised by Northern School of Contemporary Dance and Phoenix Dance Theatre, is supported by Leeds City Council and Leeds Business Improvement District.