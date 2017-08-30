Dance piece to be live-streamed online from army drill hall

Rosie Kay Dance Company’s 5 Soldiers – The Body is the Frontline is to be live-streamed from a working army drill hall.

The performance on September 8 at Yeomanry House in London will be streamed through YouTube and Facebook Live and via Sadler’s Wells, the British Army and BBC Arts Digital websites.

It follows a run of 5 Soldiers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of Army@TheFringe, which saw the army run its own venue at the festival for the first time.

5 Soldiers explores of the lives and experiences of a female and four young male soldiers as they undergo training and are deployed in the middle of a brutal conflict.

The live stream, which was commissioned by the Space, launches a tour of 5 Soldiers to army barracks across the UK. The show will also visit barracks in Hull, Swindon, Aldershot, Colchester and Birmingham, where it will run until October 14.

After the performance on September 8, there will be a post-show discussion featuring senior army officers, which will also be live-streamed.

Kay said: “It’s vital that we understand what we ask of British soldiers. 5 Soldiers gets beyond the uniform to humanise their stories and experiences. The response from audiences, including everyone from veterans to peace activists, has been tremendous.”

Lieutenant colonel Jo Young, the army’s head of arts engagement, said: “The commissioning of this broadcast shows yet again that 5 Soldiers is a remarkable piece of work and builds on the huge success of Army@TheFringe, our first ever fringe venue.

“There could hardly be a better way to launch a national tour that’s all about creating new links with communities, reaching new audiences and generating public discussion about the role of today’s army and the lives of its soldiers.”

He added: “We are society’s army and it’s vital that we hold honest and open conversations with society about who we are and what we do. That is something we are doing by supporting artists and performers of all kinds to explore a host of issues, including the role of women, racism and equality, both within the army and in society as a whole.”

The performance can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook Live, or on the 5 Soldiers or BBC Arts websites at 7.45pm.