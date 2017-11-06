Dance companies unite for £1.2m scheme to support touring dance

Bournemouth-based Pavilion Dance South West has launched a nationwide talent development programme, in response to the challenges facing touring dance.

Called Surf the Wave, it is a three-year initiative, running until August 2020. The £1.2 million project aims to provide support for artists and producers, as well as help them to establish long-term relationships with promoters.

Sheila Creevey, head of performance for PDSW and project director, said: “The maximum number of venues in a dance tour is usually 10. What we want to do is expand that and support artists in breaking through the ceiling they may have hit in their careers.”

She added that the project will “demystify dance and answer those general questions about why it operates the way it does, why it often costs more than theatre and ultimately why it is worth showcasing”.

“It is a chance for programmers and promoters to meet artists and develop an appreciation for dance as well as for artists to learn how best to share their work with a broader audience.”

PDSW has partnered with four national partners for the scheme; DanceXchange in Birmingham, South East Dance, The Place in London and Yorkshire Dance.

Surf the Wave aims to provide artists with the necessary insight to deal with a “changing climate”, in which there is a lack of touring opportunities available.

Artists will be able to attend events in a region not their own, hosted by one of the partner organisations, attend expert-led lectures and talks, and receive bursaries to support their work.

The programme is funded by Arts Council England’s Ambition for Excellence fund, the Jerwood Charitable Foundation and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

PDSW has also won the bid to host the British Dance Edition, a biennial showcase for British dance, which will take place in Bournemouth and Poole as part of the project, in May 2019. The showcase will be followed by continued support for artists to follow up on any interest generated by their performance.

Surf the Wave will be open for applicants later this year, taking on 50 artists who wish to extend their touring network.