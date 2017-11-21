Cyber bullying theatre project filmed to create schools resource

Scene from Cookies. Photo: Pamela Raith

A filmed live performance about online bullying has been released along with free resource packs for schools to combat the issue.

Cookies, directed by Anna Ledwich, was staged last month at Theatre Royal Haymarket in London and explores abusive behaviours such as revenge porn.

Lily Allen and Judi Dench are among the project’s supporters.

It was created by Cyberscene project director Guy Unsworth and playwright Emily Jenkins, who carried out theatre workshops in four London colleges to collate the students’ experiences of cyber bullying.

The play’s recording, filmed by video agency Kinura, was released as part of Anti Bullying Week and is available free to stream directly from the Masterclass website, along with access to the resource packs. Cookies will be available online until November 2018.

Through working with young people aged 16-19, charities Kidscape and Masterclass created the education resources, which include “drama-based creative activities” to help teachers reduce bullying as well as professional advice.

Blayne George, programme director at Masterclass, said: “By using Cookies in the classroom, teachers will be able to encourage students to tackle the serious threats that young people face online and enrich their educational experience.

“The play can be used as a creative and engaging device to nurture important conversations with students from Key Stage 4 and 5. It provides an opportunity for discussion, encouraging young people to have the confidence to voice any concerns at a time when they are, arguably, at their most vulnerable.”