Critical terror threat level: what does it mean for theatres?

Theatres are being advised to ensure their staff and buildings are prepared to deal with an attack, following the bombing in Manchester on May 22.

Twenty-two people died, with scores of others reported injured, after a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

The city's major theatres, including the Royal Exchange and Home, were both open as usual on the day following the attack, with performances going ahead as planned.

The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre's head of risk and technical, Phillip Brown, said he had spoken with the Metropolitan Police and the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, which recommended that organisations review events taking place over the next 20 days and any high-profile attendees.

Among other recommendations for venues include ensuring first aid points are fully stocked and made clear to staff, and raising awareness on the full range of attack methods to include vehicle, knives and suicide bombers.

It comes after the UK threat level was raised from severe to critical on May 23.

Venues are also being asked to ensure security staff are vigilant and proactive in monitoring their area for suspicious activity, to try to minimise crowds and to be aware of who is arriving and leaving the premises.

Theatres are also being advised to pay extra attention to areas around exits, especially when staff and audiences are leaving.

NaCTSO is asking members of the public to remain "calm but alert", and to contact the police immediately if they see anything suspicious or that causes concern.

Venues are also being asked to allow more time for audiences to enter venues and advise them not to bring large bags.

More broadly there will be an uplift in policing, with the military being deployed alongside police at certain locations.