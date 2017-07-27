Creative industries jobs growing four times faster than UK workforce average

The number of people working in the creative industries is growing at four times the rate of the UK workforce as a whole, new government figures show.

The latest employment statistics from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport found that almost two million people worked in the creative industries in 2016, a 5% increase on the previous year.

Across the UK, employment grew by 1.2% year on year.

The overall number of creative industries employees has grown from 1.5 million in 2011 to 1.9 million in 2016, now making up 6% of all UK jobs.

The figures also show that the number of people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the creative industries has increased by 15% since 2015, two and a half times that of the wider UK workforce.

Creative industries minister Matt Hancock said the job figures show Britain's creative industries are "performing better than ever".

"Those working in the creative industries are cultural ambassadors for Britain and play a hugely important role in helping form and shape the way we are viewed both at home and abroad.

"And while there's still more to do before diversity in the creative industries mirrors that of our society as a whole, I'm encouraged to see that this area is improving at more than twice the rate of the wider workplace."

Responding, the Creative Industries Federation said the creative industries were "out-gunning" the rest of the economy, but government should recognise that protecting the creative sectors in Brexit must be a priority.