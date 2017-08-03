Creative industries to benefit from £80m innovation fund

Cultural organisations and universities are being encouraged to work together as part of an £80 million programme designed to address issues within the creative industries.

The scheme is seeking to come up with new ways of working or create new services that tackle problem areas such as skills shortages, equality and diversity, and finance models.

Led by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, the Creative Industries Clusters Programme will support eight research and development partnerships, each led by a university working with a range of creative organisations.

Beginning in 2018, the groups will use money from an £80 million pot to fund research and development projects. These will be aimed at improving the creative industries’ development in areas such as cross-sector collaborations, new ways of financing, equality and diversity and skills shortages.

Almost half (£39 million) of the investment will come from the government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, which will be matched by university and private sector funding to make the total £80 million.

The programme, announced by business secretary Greg Clark, will be established alongside a Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre. This will produce independent research and analysis to inform policymakers.

Clark claimed the new programmes would "deliver a real boost to the country's already burgeoning creative industries", as well as grow the skills base across the UK.

"[The creative industries] are among the industries of the future where British innovation has the potential to lead the world. We are determined to build on the sector's many strengths, which is why we have committed to an early sector deal in our green paper," he said.

The process of setting up the partnerships will take place between September 2017 and July 2018, with the partnerships launched in October 2018.