Craig Revel Horwood to star in Annie

Choreographer Craig Revel Horwood is to play Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie for 10 weeks.

It has also been announced that booking for the musical at the Piccadilly Theatre has extended to February 18, 2018.

Horwood will join the company from September 18 to November 26, replacing Miranda Hart. He has previously performed in a touring production of Annie in 2015.

During this 10 week run, Horwood will not perform on Saturdays due to his commitment as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I am so pleased to be returning to the West End, especially to a role I had such a brilliant time performing on tour,” Horwood said.

“Miss Hannigan is evil, sassy and fabulous. It will be a real challenge for me not to take her man-hungry, wicked ways to the Strictly judging panel each Saturday night – though I am sure my fellow judges will keep me in check. I can’t wait to get started.”

Annie also includes Alex Bourne as Daddy Warbucks, Holly Dale Spencer as Grace Farrell, Jonny Fines as Rooster and Djalenga Scott as Lily.

The title role of Annie is shared by Madeleine Haynes, Lola Moxom, and Ruby Stokes.

Annie has a book by Thomas Meehan adapted from the comic strip Little Orphan Annie, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

It is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.