Council backs plans for pop-up Shakespeare theatre in York

City of York Council has given its approval to plans for a pop-up Shakespearean theatre in the city centre.

The council’s executive gave its backing to the plans put forward by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions during a meeting on August 31.

The plans are for a 12-sided pop-up theatre, which will be Europe’s first full-scale, pop-up replica of a traditional Shakespearean theatre.

Despite being approved by the council’s executive, the proposal is still subject to planning permission.

If the plans go ahead, the pop-up, which will be modelled on the 16th-century Rose Theatre, will run between May and September next year.

The council has negotiated a package with Lunchbox Theatrical Productions that will include educational opportunities, an area to showcase local food and drink, and tickets from £12.50.

Under the educational offer, schools in York will be offered material for lessons, discounted tickets and pre-show talks with cast and crew.

James Cundall, chief executive of Lunchbox Productions, said: “This is brilliant news. Of all the places we could have taken the Rose Theatre, York stood out.

“It is a unique opportunity to put what will be an incredible theatre into a stunning historic setting. All the theatres of this era were in the hustle and bustle of cites, adding to the authentic experience for locals and tourists.

“We are thrilled the council has chosen to support this exciting initiative and look forward to working together on this new venture.”

The theatre will occupy 135 of the car park’s 318 places, for which the council will be reimbursed £197,308.