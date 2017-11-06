Christian Slater calls for end to ‘era of abuse of power’ in film and theatre

Christian Slater has responded to the ongoing revelations of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, demanding an end to “the era of abuse of power”.

The actor, who has returned to the West End to appear in David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross, was speaking ahead of the show’s opening on November 9.

His comments come in the wake of allegations against major figures in the theatre and film industries, including movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and former Old Vic artistic director Kevin Spacey.

Slater told The Stage that it was absolutely right that underlying issues concerning working practices in theatre and film were now being brought to light.

“People have rationalised and justified a lot of inappropriate and insane behaviour in the guise of ‘that’s how it is’,” he said.

“It’s certainly great that it’s not being swept under the carpet and women and men’s voices are being taken seriously. That’s it. The era of abuse of power has to come to an end. It’s been wrong and inappropriate and needs to stop.”

Slater added that the events of recent weeks had thrown new light on the “male-dominated, testosterone-riddled” atmosphere of Mamet’s play, the cast of which also includes Kris Marshall, Robert Glenister, Don Warrington and Stanley Townsend.

The play, which is in previews at the Playhouse Theatre, is directed by Sam Yates, who said there had been a “very important shift” within the industry as it responded to the revelations surrounding Weinstein and those that have followed.

“I hoped the response could be quick and strong, which it seems to have been, in order to protect those people who have suffered under an abuse of power, and for future generations in the industry.”

He praised the work undertaken by Royal Court artistic director Vicky Featherstone to “shine a very big light” on inappropriate practices, and to work towards a change in culture.

Last week, the Royal Court published a “provocation” to the industry, setting out the first draft of a code of behaviour to prevent sexual harassment and abuse.