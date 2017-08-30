Children’s theatre to take up residency in new Wimbledon arts space

The Colour House Children’s Theatre is to become the first resident company at a new performance space in London.

Wimbledon Library’s Arts Space is a flexible 250-seat venue that hosted its first production in November 2016.

The Colour House Theatre, which is based in a grade II-listed medieval building also in Wimbledon, currently puts on four children’s shows a year which are each performed at weekends for 10-week runs.

As part of the residency, it will produce an additional four shows at the Arts Space in Wimbledon Library on Sundays.

The first of these will be Hansel and Gretel, running from September 10 to November 12. The other productions will be Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Red Riding Hood.

This is the first time in its 22-year history that the Colour House has taken residency at another venue.

Charlie Shakespeare, theatre manager at the Colour House, said: “In 2008 we achieved charitable status and we now pride ourselves for offering opportunities to graduate actors and directors, aspiring writers and trainee technicians.

“More than twenty work experience students pass through our doors each year and many stay with us to hone their craft in our professional environment before moving on to further their careers.

“Now, for the first time ever, the Colour House takes residency at another venue. We have partnered with Merton Council’s brand new Arts Space at Wimbledon Library.”

Shakespeare added that he hopes the Colour House, which funds its productions through box office income, will remain at the Arts Space as a resident company for the long term.