Chelsea Walker wins Royal Theatrical Support Trust Director Award

Chelsea Walker has been named the winner of the 2017 Royal Theatrical Support Trust Director Award.

Chosen from a shortlist of seven finalists, Walker will be given the opportunity to direct a full-scale and fully-funded production of a classic play in March 2018.

It will premiere in the main house of Nuffield Southampton Theatre’s new building, NST City, and will be a co-production between Nuffield Southampton Theatres, English Touring Theatre and Theatr Clwyd.

Entrants were asked to submit a vision for a radical reworking of a classic British or European play in response to contemporary issues. A judging panel observed the finalists as they demonstrated their directing skills in workshops.

The judging panel was made up of actors Patricia Hodge, Stephanie Street and Danny Lee Wynter, playwright Howard Brenton, Theatr Clwyd artistic director Tamara Harvey, Nuffield artistic director Sam Hodges and ETT artistic director Richard Twyman.

Walker, who has previously directed Clare McIntyre’s Low Level Panic at the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond and P’yongyang at the Finborough Theatre in London, said: “These platforms for young directors are rare and invaluable. I feel very lucky to be given the opportunity to work with the brilliant NST, ETT and Theatr Clwyd. The process of applying for the award forces you to be rigorous and interrogate the kind of work you want to make.”