Charities Commission writes to Old Vic trustees over Kevin Spacey allegations

The Charities Commission has has been in contact with the Old Vic’s trustees following the allegations about its former artistic director Kevin Spacey, The Stage has learned.

Spacey led the Old Vic, a registered charity, from 2004 to 2015. He is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1980s and including incidences that occurred during his time at the theatre.

The Charities Commission said it was aware of the allegations regarding the behaviour of a former senior staff member at the Old Vic Theatre Trust, and said it had “contacted the charity’s trustees to seek clarification on this matter and assess if there is a regulatory role for the commission”.

“We expect trustees to ensure their charity has robust safeguarding policies in place to protect all people who come into contact with it. This should include having strict procedures in place about how to deal with any allegations that arise. Where appropriate, trustees should report them to the police as well as to the commission as a serious incident,” a spokeswoman said.

As allegations about Spacey’s sexual misconduct continue to surface, it has emerged that the actor’s foundation has disabled its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

It has also been reported that the Kevin Spacey Foundation website was also taken offline for a period of time before returning.

The foundation was set up in 2010, and has been running the Kevin Spacey Foundation Artists of Choice Awards since 2015.

The scheme provides annual grants of £10,000 each to emerging artists from the UK and the US working in theatre, film, dance, music and musical theatre.