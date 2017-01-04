Charing Cross Theatre to stage premiere of new musical The Braille Legacy

Thom Southerland is to direct a new musical based on the life of Louis Braille.

Starring Jerome Pradon, The Braille Legacy will have its world premiere at the Charing Cross Theatre, where Southerland is artistic director, in April.

The musical, based on the Braille creator's own story, was originally conceived by French writer Sebastien Lancrenon – who wrote the book and lyrics – and composer Jean-Baptiste Saudray.

It is being brought to the stage in London, in a translation by Ranjit Bolt, and will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from April 10 to June 24, with press night on April 24.

The show is produced by the Braille Legacy in arrangement with Colbert Entertainment.

It has design by Tim Shortall, sound by Andrew Johnson, costumes by Jonathan Lipman and music supervision and orchestrations by Simon Lee.

Casting is by Stephen Crockett at Grindrod Casting and Jo Hawes.