Charing Cross Theatre to revive The Woman in White

A revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Woman in White will run at London's Charing Cross Theatre later this year.

The musical, which premiered in the West End in 2004, will be revived for a production directed by Thom Southerland.

Based on Wilkie Collins' Victorian thriller, The Woman in White has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Charlotte Jones.

Lloyd Webber and Zippel have revisited their original work "to refresh the storytelling for a new generation of theatregoers".

It will run from November 20 to February 10, 2018, with press night on December 4.

Southerland said: "The Woman in White is a wildly exciting romantic thriller which is frequently tender and personal. The music is grand, sweeping and instantly captivating.

"Having long been an admirer of The Woman in White, I know that Charing Cross Theatre is the ideal intimate space for audiences to experience it for the first time or rediscover this lush Victorian gothic thriller.”

Movement will be by Cressida Carre, set design by Morgan Large, lighting by Rick Fisher, sound by Andrew Johnson and costumes by Jonathan Lipman.

Orchestrations are by David Cullen and casting, which is yet to be announced, is by David Grindrod Associates.

The Woman in White is produced by Patrick Gracey, Steven M Levy and Vaughan Williams, by arrangement with the Really Useful Group.