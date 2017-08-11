Cel Spellman cast in Talk Radio play at Old Red Lion Theatre

Actor and television host Cel Spellman has been cast in a new London production of Talk Radio.

The play by Eric Bogosian, about an “abrasive and forthright” radio presenter, will show at the Old Red Lion Theatre from August 29 to September 23, with press night on August 31.

Cel Spellman, who hosts the CBBC Official Chart Show on BBC Radio 1, will be joined by Andy Secombe, whose credits include Star Wars, as well as Molly McNerney, and George Turvey.

They join the previously announced Matthew Jure, who will play radio presenter Barry Champlain.

Director Sean Turner said: “I'm elated by the cast we've put together. Cel is an extraordinary talent and having a bona fide radio guy in the cast helps too.”

Talk Radio has design by Max Dorey, lighting by Jack Weir, and sound by Daniel Bottomley. It is produced by Samuel Julyan.