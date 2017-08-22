Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actor withdraws from West End performances after appendectomy

Lisa Palfrey has pulled out of performances of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

The actor was playing Big Mama in the Tennessee Williams play, currently running at the Apollo Theatre in the West End.

Initially, Palfrey’s part was covered by understudy Katy Brittain. However, Kerry Fox has now taken over the role until Palfrey is well enough to rejoin the company.

David Lan and Lucy Woollatt from the Young Vic, which is producing the play, said: "All of us - and especially last week's packed houses - are enormously grateful to Katy Brittain for covering so brilliantly for Lisa Palfrey after Lisa was taken ill.

“And we're delighted that our old friend the great Kerry Fox has agreed with alacrity to step in to play Big Mama until Lisa is well enough to rejoin the company. All our best wishes and love to Lisa for a speedy recovery.”

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is directed by Benedict Andrews and stars Sienna Miller as Maggie and Jack O’Connell as Brick. It runs until October 7.