Casting for Sara Pascoe’s Pride and Prejudice adaptation announced

Casting has been announced for a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by comedian Sara Pascoe.

Matt Whitchurch and Bethan Mary-James will lead the cast of the comic adaptation, alongside Rebecca D'Souza, Alice Haig, Rachel Partington and Olivia Onyehara.

Matthew Romain, Alex Sawyer and Kerry Peers complete the cast.

Pascoe's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel has music by singer-songwriter Emmy the Great, and is directed by Susannah Tresilian.

Design is by Carla Goodman, lighting by Mark Howland and sound by Drew Baumohl.

It runs at Nottingham Playhouse from September 15 to 30, before transferring to York Theatre Royal from October 4 to 14.

The production is coproduced by both theatres, and will have a press performance on September 19.