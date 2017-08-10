Casting announced for upcoming tour of Pinter’s The Caretaker

Patrice Naiambana, David Judge and Jonathan Livingstone will star in the upcoming tour of Harold Pinter’s play The Caretaker.

Naiambana will play Davies, a homeless man who moves into a flat with brothers Aston and Mick.

The production is directed by Christopher Haydon, his first since stepping down as artistic director at London’s Gate Theatre. Design is by Oliver Townsend.

It will run at Bristol Old Vic from September 9 to 30 before touring to Nuffield Southampton Theatres from October 10 to 14 and the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton from October 17 to 28.

National press night is on September 14, and the show is produced by Bristol Old Vic and Royal and Derngate, Northampton.