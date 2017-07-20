Casting announced for Rita, Sue and Bob Too

Casting has been announced for Out of Joint’s upcoming production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

James Atherton, Taj Atwal, Sally Bankes, Gemma Dobson, Samantha Robinson and David Walker will star in Andrea Dunbar’s play.

It is directed by Max Stafford-Clark, who also directed the original production in 1982, and will open at Bolton’s Octagon Theatre in September before touring the UK.

Stafford-Clark said: “When Andrea wrote her first two plays, she was a teenager from a rough council estate who’d never been to the theatre. Now, thirty five years after its premiere, Rita Sue and Bob Too takes its place in the Octagon and Royal Court’s seasons in the role of ‘classic play’.

“It’s one of the privileges of my career that Andrea’s astute, fresh and funny writing reached my desk, and it is exciting to bring her vivid, albeit alarming world to life again with these fine actors.”

Design is by Tim Shortall, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Emma Laxton.

The play runs at the Octagon Theatre from September 6 to 23, with press night on September 11. It then tours nationally, including a run at London’s Royal Court from January 9 to 27, 2018.