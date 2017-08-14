Cast for Menier Chocolate Factory’s The Lie announced

Tony Gardner has joined the cast of Florian Zeller's The Lie at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London.

Gardner, best known for TV roles in shows such as Fresh Meat, Last Tango in Halifax and The Thick of It, joins the previously announced Samantha Bond in the English language premiere of the play, translated by Christopher Hampton.

The cast also includes James Dreyfus and Alexandra Gilbreath.

The Lie is the fourth play by the French writer to be seen on British stages, all of which have been translated by Hampton. It follows productions of The Mother, The Father and The Truth.

The Lie is directed by Lindsay Posner, with set design by Anna Fleischle, costumes by Loren Elstein, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Gregory Clarke and music by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

It runs from September 14 to November 18, with press night on September 27.