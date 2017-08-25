Cardiff’s the Other Room to stage Debbie Tucker Green play Hang

Cardiff fringe theatre the Other Room is to present the regional premiere of Debbie Tucker Green's Hang as part of its forthcoming season.

Hang premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2015, and a new production will run at the Other Room in September.

The play imagines a UK in which the death penalty is still legal and exposes a woman's treatment by a modern legal system that allows victims to choose how the death penalty is enacted.

It will be directed by Izzy Rabey, who is associate director at the venue, and will star Anita Reynolds, Seren Vickers and Alexandria Riley.

It runs from September 5 to 16.

Rabey said: "I am so hugely excited and delighted that this project is coming to fruition. Debbie Tucker Green is famously discerning, and this will be the first time she has allowed a new production of Hang using an unpublished, new draft of the script. This will also be the first time her work has been performed in Wales."

The Other Room's season also includes a production of My Name is Rachel Corrie directed by Chelsea Gillard. It runs from October 10 to 21.

Meanwhile, Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden will run from October 31 to November 11, directed by Abdul Shayek for theatre company Fio.

The theatre will also present a series of one-off readings from Welsh and Wales-based writers across two weeks in September and November.