Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies aged 89

Tributes have been paid to the Tony award-winning performer Barbara Cook, who has died at the age of 89.

A regular on the Great White Way in the 1950s and 1960s, Cook appeared in the original productions of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide and Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, for which she won a Tony award in 1957.

In later years, she was known for her acclaimed solo shows and was last seen on Broadway in 2010 in the Tony-nominated revue Sondheim on Sondheim.

Her few straight theatre roles included Jules Feiffer’s Little Murders on Broadway and Maxim Gorky’s Enemies at the Lincoln Center, New York.

With the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1988, she was seen in the ill-fated musical version of Stephen King’s horror novel, Carrie.

A regular visitor to London, she could command the stage in venues as varied in size as the Donmar Warehouse, Theatre Royal, Haymarket, and London Coliseum. She was nominated for three Olivier awards: in 1998 for her one-woman show at the Donmar and subsequently Albery Theatre, and twice in 2001 for Barbara Cook Sings Mostly Sondheim at the Lyric Theatre.

She was performing in cabaret in New York as recently as 2015.

Among early tributes, Tony award-winning actor Ben Platt said: “Thank you Barbara Cook for the beautiful songs, the indelible characters and the masterful storytelling. Heaven must sound glorious today”.

Also a Tony award-winner, actor Betty Buckley described Cook as “One of the truly great artists and [a] lovely being!”

Actor Mia Farrow tweeted: “Some heavenly choir just gained a most magnificent voice – and we have lost the great Barbara Cook”.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Stage.