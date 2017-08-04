British Airways chaos leaves Edinburgh Fringe duo without instruments

Two cabaret performers have been left stranded without their instruments at the Edinburgh Fringe after British Airways lost their equipment in Canada.

Brother and sister duo Otto and Astrid Rot, who perform as Die Roten Punkte, have custom-made drums and electric guitars for their show – a collection they have built up over several years – however they were lost on a connecting flight to Edinburgh from Toronto.

The instruments were found at Toronto Airport and put on a plane to London but British Airways has now said it does not know whether they arrived at Heathrow.

British Airways suffered an IT failure on August 2, which impacted check-in and luggage systems at Heathrow and Gatwick, however the issue is now said to be resolved.

Astrid Rot said: "Why can’t they get here from London? I could have walked there and got back with them by now. How can I rock out and make noises with no drums?”

The pair have been lent instruments for the first performances of their show, which began its run on August 3, but remain without their custom-made equipment.

The band are returning to Edinburgh for the third time and the first in four years with their show, Otto and Astrid: Eurosmash!, which is running at Underbelly Cowgate until August 27.