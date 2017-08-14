British actor wins US network ABC’s talent contest

A British actor from Herefordshire has landed a $25,000 contract with US television network ABC following a competition to find UK stars for its shows.

Jemma Moore, who hails from Leominster and is now based in London, has become the first winner of ABC Discovers UK, which was launched earlier this year.

The extension of ABC's existing talent competition for US-based actors and was set up in order to find performers who “may not have had the opportunity to be seen yet by a team of professional casting executives”, the network said.

Winners of the US competition have gone on to star in shows such as Scandal and fellow network CW's reboot of Dynasty.

To enter the competition, actors recorded a video performing one of the comedy or drama scenes posted on the ABC site, and were judged on "quality of performance, potential star power and technical skill set".

Moore, who was one of 10 finalists, said: "I am honoured to be selected as the winner of this extraordinary competition.

“To be seen and credited by ABC Casting is an incredible feeling. You work so hard, thoroughly prepare and treat each audition as a learning experience. To see it come to fruition is what we all aspire and work towards – I am truly grateful.”

ABC's Ayo Davis described Moore as "an extremely talent and skilled actress with a fresh voice", adding that the network would be continuing efforts to find UK actors for its series.